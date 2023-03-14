Plane slides off taxiway at Syracuse airport during snowstorm

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A plane with 61 passengers on board went off the taxiway at Syracuse Hancock International Airport amid wintry weather Tuesday morning.
According to the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority, a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-100 carrying flight DAL 1718 to New York City went off the taxiway north of the main runway into the grass around 7:30 a.m. No one was hurt.
An update from the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority regarding the Delta A220-100 exiting one of the SYR taxiways earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/uog8MGFeUr— Syracuse Airport (@SyracuseAirport) March 14, 2023
A coordinated effort started around 8:15 a.m. to bring the passengers and their luggage back inside the airport, which took about 45 minutes
The flight crew stayed on plane for a short time but later returned to the airport terminal.
An aircraft recovery team from Delta is expected to arrive at the airport Tuesday evening.
According to SRAA, the airport remained open and operational throughout the incident.