...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute today or the Wednesday morning
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady snow, with periods of heavy snowfall
rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected this afternoon.
The snow will linger tonight with some lake enhancement into
Wednesday. Gusty northwest winds through Wednesday will create
blowing and drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Plane slides off taxiway at Syracuse airport during snowstorm

Airplane

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A plane with 61 passengers on board went off the taxiway at Syracuse Hancock International Airport amid wintry weather Tuesday morning.

According to the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority, a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-100 carrying flight DAL 1718 to New York City went off the taxiway north of the main runway into the grass around 7:30 a.m. No one was hurt.

A coordinated effort started around 8:15 a.m. to bring the passengers and their luggage back inside the airport, which took about 45 minutes

The flight crew stayed on plane for a short time but later returned to the airport terminal.

An aircraft recovery team from Delta is expected to arrive at the airport Tuesday evening.

According to SRAA, the airport remained open and operational throughout the incident.

