Plane slides off taxiway at Syracuse airport during snowstorm

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute today or the Wednesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady snow, with periods of heavy snowfall rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected this afternoon. The snow will linger tonight with some lake enhancement into Wednesday. Gusty northwest winds through Wednesday will create blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. &&