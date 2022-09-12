Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at Coney Island beach

NEW YORK (AP) - Police say three children have died after being found on a New York City beach and authorities believe the children may have been drowned by their mother.
Chief of Department Kenneth Corey says the 7-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy were found on Brooklyn’s Coney Island beach shortly after 4:30 a.m.
They were taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead there. The children’s 30-year-old mother had been picked up earlier about two miles away.
She was being questioned at the local stationhouse. The investigation started with a 911 call from a concerned family member.