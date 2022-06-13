Police: Man, 8-year-old killed by speeding motorcycle in NY

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a man and an 8-year-old boy were killed when a speeding motorcyclist crashed into several pedestrians in upstate New York.
The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday when a motorcycle heading north on Route 9 in Lake George veered onto a bicycle path and into a group of six pedestrians.
State police say 38-year-old James Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo were killed in the crash. The motorcycle driver and one other pedestrian were hospitalized.
Three children who were part of the group were not injured. Police say a preliminary investigation determined that the motorcyclist was speeding. The investigation is ongoing.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)