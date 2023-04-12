Siena poll shows 70% of New Yorkers happy living in the state

A recent poll from the Siena College Research Institute shows that 70% of New Yorkers are happy living in the state, and 30% wished they lived somewhere else.
In a similar ratio, 71% of New York residents plan to stay in the state for at least the next five years, while 27% say they will leave.
About 60% plan to retire in New York while 31% say they will retire somewhere else.
The poll also asked residents about affordability, as well as the quality of life, education and healthcare in New York.
“Most say that there’s a lot to love here in New York – other New Yorkers, the quality of both education and healthcare, the availability of quality leisure activities and the opportunity to be successful – but two-thirds give the state a poor grade on affordability, and half of all New Yorkers, and about 60% of lower-income residents, those over 50, Blacks and Republicans say that as a place where you feel safe from crime, the state is only fair or poor,” said Don Levy, SCRI’s director.
Overall, 67% of residents say New York’s affordability is only fair or poor. About 30% say it’s excellent or good.
Here's how other attributes stack up:
As far as tourism and attractions in the state, more than half of New Yorkers have visited New York City, Niagara Falls, Long Island beaches, the Adirondacks and the state Capital.