Siena poll shows 70% of New Yorkers happy living in the state

A recent poll from the Siena College Research Institute shows that 70% of New Yorkers are happy living in the state, and 30% wished they lived somewhere else.

In a similar ratio, 71% of New York residents plan to stay in the state for at least the next five years, while 27% say they will leave.

About 60% plan to retire in New York while 31% say they will retire somewhere else.

The poll also asked residents about affordability, as well as the quality of life, education and healthcare in New York.

“Most say that there’s a lot to love here in New York – other New Yorkers, the quality of both education and healthcare, the availability of quality leisure activities and the opportunity to be successful – but two-thirds give the state a poor grade on affordability, and half of all New Yorkers, and about 60% of lower-income residents, those over 50, Blacks and Republicans say that as a place where you feel safe from crime, the state is only fair or poor,” said Don Levy, SCRI’s director.

Overall, 67% of residents say New York’s affordability is only fair or poor. About 30% say it’s excellent or good.

Here's how other attributes stack up:

Siena poll living in NY

As far as tourism and attractions in the state, more than half of New Yorkers have visited New York City, Niagara Falls, Long Island beaches, the Adirondacks and the state Capital.

