State offering citizen preparedness training classes in Herkimer, Otsego counties

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services wants citizens to be prepared in case of an emergency, and is offering classes for those interested.
Upcoming citizen preparedness training classes are scheduled in both Herkimer and Otsego counties.
People attending the classes will learn what to do in emergency situations like floods, tornadoes, power outages and severe winter weather.
The first class in Otsego County will be held Jan. 10 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church of Otego, 704 County Highway 6, in Otego.
In Herkimer County, the first class will be held on Jan. 12 at the East Herkimer Volunteer Fire Department on Main Road.
Registration is required ahead of time and can be completed online here.