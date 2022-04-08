 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mohawk River At Little Falls.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Water overflows onto
Route 5S near Fort Herkimer and farm fields are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 15.0 feet this afternoon.
It will then fall to 12.9 feet and begin rising again
tomorrow morning. It will rise to 13.0 feet tomorrow evening.
It will then fall again and remain below flood stage.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.0 feet on 04/22/1993.
Mohawk River
Little Falls
Flood Stage: 15.0
Observed Stage at Fri 9 am: 14.2
Forecast:
Fri 2 pm 15.0
Fri 8 pm 14.1
Sat 2 am 13.1
Sat 8 am 12.9
Sat 2 pm 13.0
Sat 8 pm 13.0
Sun 2 am 12.9
Sun 8 am 12.5
Sun 2 pm 12.1
Sun 8 pm 11.7
Mon 2 am 11.3

State police identify second victim killed in Thruway crash

Crash reported

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. – New York State Police have identified the second victim killed in a six-vehicle crash on the Thruway as 26-year-old Courtney Mahar, of Cobleskill.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on April 6 when a tractor-trailer struck five vehicles when traffic slowed between the Albany and Schenectady exits.

Brian Harper, 33, of Rotterdam, was also killed in the crash.

Four other people were also taken to hospitals to be treated for injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 53-year-old Larousse Desrosiers, was not injured.

State police say the cause of the crash and possible charges are pending further investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Inv. Matthew Spickler at 518-724-7565.

