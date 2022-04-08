State police identify second victim killed in Thruway crash

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. – New York State Police have identified the second victim killed in a six-vehicle crash on the Thruway as 26-year-old Courtney Mahar, of Cobleskill.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. on April 6 when a tractor-trailer struck five vehicles when traffic slowed between the Albany and Schenectady exits.
Brian Harper, 33, of Rotterdam, was also killed in the crash.
Four other people were also taken to hospitals to be treated for injuries.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, 53-year-old Larousse Desrosiers, was not injured.
State police say the cause of the crash and possible charges are pending further investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Inv. Matthew Spickler at 518-724-7565.