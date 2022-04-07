State police release names of those involved in fatal Thruway crash outside Albany

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. – New York State Police have identified most of the people involved in a fatal six-vehicle crash that happened on the Thruway outside of Albany on Wednesday.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, including 33-year-old Brian Harper of Rotterdam, who was driving a BMW that was struck by a tractor-trailer. Police are not releasing the name of the second victim at this time as they are still trying to notify the next of kin.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, as an Amazon Prime tractor-trailer driven by 53-year-old Larousse Desrosiers, of Boston, was heading east when traffic started to slow due to congestion between the Albany and Schenectady exits. According to police, Desrosier was unable to slow down in time and crashed into five vehicles in front of him. When the fifth vehicle was struck, both the tractor-trailer and that vehicle caught fire. The driver of that vehicle was the second fatality.
Four other people in three separate vehicles were injured. James Fox, of Virginia, and Anthony Squillo, of Grenville, were both in an Audi that was involved in the crash. Fox was transported to Albany Medical Center and is in critical condition. Squillo was also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.
Samantha Bonanno, 35, of Amsterdam, and 34-year-old Amanda Clark were driving two separate vehicles struck by the tractor-trailer. Both women were taken to the hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Police say Desrosiers was not injured in the crash and was taken to the police station to be evaluated by a drug recognition expert, who did not find any signs of impairment.
The investigation is ongoing, and state police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call Inv. Matthew Spickler at 518-724-7565.