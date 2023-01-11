Supreme Court allows NY gun law placing restrictions on concealed firearms to remain in place pending legal challenges

FILE - John Deloca, owner of Seneca Sporting Range, prepares to fire his 9mm semi-automatic handgun during a shooting demonstration at his gun range, June 23, 2022, in New York. A lawyer challenging provisions of New York's new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places, telling a federal judge Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, the rules affect not only people on busy Manhattan streets but an upstate pastor on his church's property.