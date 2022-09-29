 Skip to main content
Syracuse judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law

  • Updated
Guns New York

FILE — A Taran tactical combat master hand gun is displayed for sale, June 23, 2022, in Hempstead, New York. A sweeping new gun law in New York that would require applicants to hand over social media information before they could carry a gun in public while declaring bucolic parks, bustling Times Square and a long list of other places off limits for firearms is scheduled to take effect on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, amid legal battles and lingering confusion. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)

A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places.

The argument was made during a hearing Thursday before Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and fellow Democrats in the Legislature approved the law this summer. That was shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a state law that said people had to demonstrate an unusual threat to their safety to get a license to carry a handgun outside their homes.

