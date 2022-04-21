Syracuse police face scrutiny over video with sobbing 8-year-old

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - A widely seen video of an 8-year-old Black child sobbing as he’s being led into a Syracuse police car over a bag of chips was called “heart wrenching” by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The video taken Sunday shows a white officer holding the clearly distraught youth from behind by his elbows, leading him from a sidewalk to the back seat of a police vehicle.
Another officer says the situation is about “stealing.” Bystanders shout at police to let the child go over what they say is a bag of chips.
Syracuse police say the officers’ actions are being reviewed, along with body-worn camera footage.
