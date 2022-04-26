Two killed when medical helicopter crashes in Genesee County

ELBA, N.Y. (AP) - A medical helicopter pilot and flight instructor have been killed in a crash during a training flight in western New York. State police said the Mercy Flight helicopter went down at around 1 p.m.
Tuesday near the Genesee County town of Elba, located about halfway between Buffalo and Rochester. Authorities said no patients were on board. Mercy Flight said the cause of the accident had not been determined, and called it an “unspeakable tragedy.”
Buffalo-based Mercy Flight identified the pilot as James Sauer, a retired New York state police pilot. The identity of the flight instructor who worked for the helicopter manufacturer was not released.