 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

U.S. Army identifies Fort Drum soldier killed in Syracuse

  • Updated
  • 0
Army Fort Drum

FILE - This July 28, 2010 file photo shows soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division saluting during the National Anthem during a welcome home ceremony attended by Vice President Joe Biden in Fort Drum, N.Y. In a massive restructuring, the U.S. Army is slashing the number of active duty combat brigades from 45 to 33, and shifting thousands of soldiers out of bases around the country as it moves forward with a longtime plan to cut the size of the service by 80,000. The U.S. Army plans to eliminate one of three combat brigades at northern New York's Fort Drum. (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - The U.S. Army has identified the victim of a deadly weekend shooting in Syracuse as a 19-year-old soldier from Georgia who was assigned to New York’s Fort Drum.

Police tell the Syracuse Post-Standard that Pvt. 1st Class Malik S. Shipman, of Fairburn, Georgia, was shot Monday night near Onondaga Park in Syracuse and died at a hospital.

Police have not said whether Shipman was targeted or a bystander.

Fort Drum says Shipman was a carpentry and masonry specialist with the 642nd Engineer Support Company. He had been awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.