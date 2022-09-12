 Skip to main content
Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately

  • Updated
Guns New York

FILE — A Taran tactical combat master hand gun is displayed for sale, June 23, 2022, in Hempstead, New York. A sweeping new gun law in New York that would require applicants to hand over social media information before they could carry a gun in public while declaring bucolic parks, bustling Times Square and a long list of other places off limits for firearms is scheduled to take effect on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, amid legal battles and lingering confusion. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - Payment processor Visa Inc. says it plans to start separately categorizing sales at gun shops. The move disclosed Saturday marks a major win for gun control advocates.

They say it will help better track suspicious surges of gun sales that could be a preclude to a mass shooting.

But gun rights advocates have argued such a step would unfairly segregate legal gun sales when most sales do not lead to mass shootings. Visa said it would adopt the International Organization for Standardization’s new merchant code for gun sales, just announced Friday.

Until Friday, gun store sales were considered “general merchandise.” Visa’s adoption is significant as the largest payment network.

