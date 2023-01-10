 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kathy Hochul gives State of the State Address

  • Updated
  • 0
New York Governor Hochul 2023

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, is seen delivering her address during her inauguration ceremony, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Watch Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State Address:

 

Recommended for you