Winter storm death toll rises to 34 in Buffalo area as crews clear snow-covered roads and go door-to-door with food

Fordham Avenue, center, and the 1901 Pan-American Exposition neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y. is coated in a blanket of snow after the blizzard, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo’s snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York’s deadliest storm in at least two generations. (Derek Gee /The Buffalo News via AP)