State's Office of Fire Prevention and Control take steps to protect firefighters from cancer

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday, the State's Office of Fire Prevention and Control are taking steps to protect New York's firefighters and their families from cancer.
The initiative comes in time for Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month which is January. Its goal is to raise awareness on how to develop protocols for cancer prevention and to support those who already have a cancer diagnosis.
"The state's firefighters bravely risk their own lives and safety every day to protect their fellow New Yorkers. Sadly, cancer is a serious threat to the health and well-being of all of our fire service members, and we are committed to ensuring that these heroes have the most up-to-date guidance and information so they can enjoy a long, safe career and live a healthy life," Hochul said.
State Fire officials have begun working with counties to schedule Firefighter Contamination Reduction and Cancer Prevention classes. These officials distribute firefighter decontamination kits because if the gear is not decontaminated correctly, firefighters risk exposing harmful chemicals to their firehouses and homes which could not only harm themselves but co-workers and family members as well.
According to DHSES and OFPC, if exposed firefighters should:
· Perform on-scene gross decontamination, stop the exposure and stop the spread of contaminates to the apparatus and station.
· While on the scene, use post-fire wipes to reduce exposures.
· Shower as soon as possible and put on clean clothes.
· Wash tools, equipment, and apparatus after fires.
· Transport gear in non-porous containers such as a clear garbage bag.
· Wear only clean gear, including the hood.
New sessions are being scheduled on a rolling basis those who want to attend or host a session can view the State Office of Fire Prevention and Control's training calendar, or contact their county's fire coordinator.