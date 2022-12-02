Stefanik campaign demands USPS action after $20,000 in campaign contributions lost in the mail

WASHINGTON, DC — Friday, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and her legal representation demanded action after $20,000 in campaign contributions were lost in the mail.
A letter was sent to the United States Postal Service's (USPS) Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy demanding immediate action regarding the repeated security failures by the USPS or its contractors, resulting in 'Elise for Congress' packages, containing campaign contributions being plundered on multiple occasions.
In a news release, Stefanik said this mail theft resulted in the loss of nearly $20,000 in campaign contributions but also—and more alarmingly—has exposed hundreds of Congresswoman Stefanik's campaign supporters to potential identity theft or financial fraud.
Elise for Congress is demanding that USPS provide the following information; (1) a list of all concrete actions taken by USPS to investigate these thefts; (2) the particular steps that USPS will take to ensure that Elise for Congress will not be the victim of mail theft in the future; and (3) a list of the actions that USPS will take to more effectively prevent, detect, and prosecute mail theft both in New York's 21st Congressional District and nationwide.