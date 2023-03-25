STEM Fest at Utica MVCC campus

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Community College is hosting a free event to give students and members of the general public a taste of careers locally that could use students of STEM subjects.
STEM Fest invited local sixth grade classrooms to the Utica campus of MVCC on Friday. The students got to look at hands-on demos on education and careers in science, technology, math, engineering and nanotechnology.
Then, Saturday, March 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilcox Hall on the Utica campus, members of the public were invited to attend.
The event is designed to encourage youth to explore STEM subjects through interactive demonstrations and hands-on exhibits.