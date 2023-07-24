Still Time to Register for CNY Memorial Stair Climb

UTICA, N.Y. -- The 9th annual CNY Memorial Stair Climb is still looking for people to register.
The event is held each year to honor those who died in the 9/11 terror attacks.
Participants will climb 110 stories on Saturday, September 9 at 8 a.m. in full gear inside the Utica State Office Building.
This is done to mimic the number of stories that were in the World Trade Center.
Registration is open to the public. There's a $70 fee and registration will run through mid-August.
Nearly half of the 423 open slots are still available.
"This event, even though it's not a fundraiser, has raised quite a bit of money for the local community. We donate to two national organizations, the Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the National Police Memorial through the Unity Tour, and we also donate to local charities. Over the last eight years, we have given away $138,000," Jeff Burkhart, CNY Memorial Stair Climb event director, said.
Click here to register.