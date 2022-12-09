Store specializing in personalized custom gifts opens in Sangertown Square

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- A new store inside Sangertown Square, specializing in personalized custom gifts opened just in time for the holidays.
'Reczko's Crafts' offers laser engravings, custom gifts, signs, gun boxes and more. They can even put a family photo onto a gift if you want.
"We do a lot of concealed weapons boxes for the military, also going away gifts, wedding engraving. we mass produce country signs where I create the new look of a sign, I blow torch the edges to find the character in the wood and actually every single one of the signs on the wall is hand stenciled and then we burn the edges to define the character in the wood so no sign is like the other," Owner, Robert Reczko said.
After Christmas, there are plans to teach woodworking classes as well. The store is located in the Boscov's wing at the mall.