Storms Rolling Through the Area Packing a Punch

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Between thunderstorm watches and warnings, we are getting reports of damage from wind.

The photo below is from Cooperstown, where a storm rolled through knocking down trees and wires.

"Two severe thunderstorm warnings for portions of Oneida County from two individual storms that have the potential of producing wind gusts up to 60mph and quarter size hail," that from the WKTV Weather department.

Here's the latest radar:

Currently, there are people without power across various counties. Click here to view.

The Otsego County Office building, 197 Main Street Cooperstown, is closed for the rest of the day because of a power outage, a release stated.

We are also getting reports of trees and wires down in multiple locations in the Village of Herkimer.

The video below shows flash flooding on a street in Norwich.

A viewer sent us these videos of ominous storm clouds forming in Vernon, off of Route 5.

WKTV Weather The latest forecast from WKTV Weather

Revisiting the North Country: How Hamilton County is Recovering After Major Flooding LONG LAKE, N.Y. -- While we are all under the threat of thunderstorms, up in the North Country, the residents are still dealing with the after…

Thankful to be Alive; North Country Cleans Out from Under Six-Figure Flood Damage John 'Hoss' Hosley owns some properties in Long Lake, in Hamilton County. Epic rain and flooding Monday night into Tuesday is responsible for the destruction that still surrounds him, two days later. His estimated six-figure loss is great. But what he still has, is greater.