 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storms Rolling Through the Area Packing a Punch

  • Updated
  • 0

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Between thunderstorm watches and warnings, we are getting reports of damage from wind. 

The photo below is from Cooperstown, where a storm rolled through knocking down trees and wires. 

Cooperstown Storm Damage

Ben Kinne

"Two severe thunderstorm warnings for portions of Oneida County from two individual storms that have the potential of producing wind gusts up to 60mph and quarter size hail," that from the WKTV Weather department. 

Here's the latest radar:

Currently, there are people without power across various counties. Click here to view. 

The Otsego County Office building, 197 Main Street Cooperstown, is closed for the rest of the day because of a power outage, a release stated. 

We are also getting reports of trees and wires down in multiple locations in the Village of Herkimer. 

The video below shows flash flooding on a street in Norwich. 

The storm in Norwich, N.Y.

A viewer sent us these videos of ominous storm clouds forming in Vernon, off of Route 5. 

Storm clouds formed in Vernon today as thunderstorms rolled through the area.

Storm clouds forming over Vernon.

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Recommended for you