Strategic Global Aviation will begin maitnence on a C-130 aircraft

ROME, N.Y. -- Strategic Global Aviation (SGA) has partnered with L3-Harris which has the government's C-130 Maintenance contract and will now begin maintenance on a C-130 aircraft.
L3-Harris has worked to get SGA the right tools, training and quality control in place to do ground and fly operations right in Rome.
"The idea here is that once we get this first aircraft through, we gotta kinda get our learning curve out of the way and more arrive and it's good for the community because it'll be more jobs that will be coming into these hangers which I think everyone has been looking forward to," CEO of Strategic Global Aviation, Thomas Kane said.
One of the U.S. Air Force's C-130 aircrafts will be worked on by the employees at SGA thanks to the new additions. And this may be the first of many C-130s to come to Rome for maintenance, which will bring even more jobs to the area.