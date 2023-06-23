Street Named After Longtime Utica Priest

UTICA, N.Y. -- It was quite the surprise party outside Our Lady of Lourdes Church in south Utica this morning.
Longtime pastor Father Joe Salerno had a street named after him, as he is retiring.
Part of Barton Avenue, between Sunset Avenue and Genesee Street is now called Father Salerno Way.
Utica's mayor and dozens of people who love Father Salerno gathered for the surprise unveiling.
In true Father Salerno fashion, he said the honor was humbling, and he credited everyone else.
"While I'm honored personally, I'm one of many, many people who contribute so much and so well and so generously to our greater community, so to be singled out is overwhelming in some senses," he said.