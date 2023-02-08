Strough Middle School hosting interactive museum

ROME, N.Y. -- Strough Middle School will be hosting 'Woven Together in History,' an interactive museum representing how Black Americans affect culture within the United States.
There will be posters, photos and information displayed around the gym, showcasing impactful people, an art replica of the Rosa Parks bus will also be displayed, created by art teachers at Strough Middle School. The Afro-American Historical Society will have a table with historic artifacts set up, a video of the NAACP history will be played and members will be available to talk with individuals who attend as well.
The event will take place on Feb. 14 and 15 from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. for Strough students and on Feb. 14 from 3-6 p.m. for the public.