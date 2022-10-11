Structure fire at Utica Algonquin Apartments

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Algonquin Apartments on Genesee Street in Utica, Tuesday.
When unites arrived they found a male occupant of the apartment with serious burns to over 40% of his body. The victim was transported immediately to St. Elizabeth’s Emergency Room for treatment.
Firefighters found a smoke condition in the room of origin, several burned items were also found. But the fire itself had self-extinguished. It then took them about 15 minutes to evacuate all smoke from the apartment.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire marshal office. Firefighters were assisted on scene by Utica Police and National Grid.