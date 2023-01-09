Structure fire in Twin Ponds Mobile Home Park Monday night

Floyd, N.Y. -- Fire crews are currently on the scene of a structure fire in the Twin Ponds Mobile Home park in Floyd.
Calls came in for the fire around 7:20 p.m. Monday night, for a home located on Stearns Road just north of Route 49 before Griffiss, off Old River Road.
When crews arrived on scene the home was almost fully engulfed in flames. NEWSChannel 2 is told one person was inside at the time of the fire, they were able to make it out safely. That individual was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, no word yet on a condition.
The fire extended to another mobile home but there are no details at this time on the condition of the second home. The original home where the fire first started looks to be completely destroyed.
NEWSChannel 2 will have more details as information becomes available.