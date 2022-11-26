NEW HARTFORD, NY – Tis the season to once again Stuff the Bus.
Local shoppers at Boscov’s department store showed off their generosity Saturday, by purchasing new and unwrapped toys for local kids in need.
WKTV and Roser Communications have been teaming up over the years so local children, no matter how old they are, can have a happy holiday.
"It's really fun to go into a toy store and buy something that immediately screams young kid ages 3 to 10, but we do have kids in their teens that still need toys and things underneath their Christmas tree,” says Roser Communications Promotions Director Listen It’s Liz. “Everybody wants to be able to open something on the holidays, so if you're looking, and you don't know exactly what you want to be donating this year, we are always looking for teenaged toys for sure”.
If you’re someone who prefers to shop online so you can take advantage of Cyber Monday, just check out our Amazon Wish List at https://stuffthebuscny.com/buy-a-toy/ your gift will be shipped directly to the WKTV studios.