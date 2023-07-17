Summer Baseball Camp Being Held at Local College

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College will be hosting a summer camp for baseball at its Utica campus for local youth.
The camp takes place the week of July 31, and goes through August 4th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is intended for boys ages 7 to 15.
MVCC Pitching Coach Eddie Zakrzewski and Volunteer Assistant Jared Hensel will instruct players on throwing progressions, defensive skills, hitting stations, group instruction and sandlot games.
The cost of the baseball camp is $120 per player, with a family rate available.
Players need to bring their own equipment, which includes but is not limited to baseball gloves, helmets, bats, as well as water and snacks.
The Utica MVCC campus is located at 1101 Sherman Dr.
To register for the camp or for any additional information, contact Camp Director Zakrzewski at ezakrzewski@mvcc.edu or (315)-240-4613 or Assistant Director Hensel at jhensel@mvcc.edu or (315)-601-8854.