 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Summer Baseball Camp Being Held at Local College

  • 0
Baseball

AP

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College will be hosting a summer camp for baseball at its Utica campus for local youth.

The camp takes place the week of July 31, and goes through August 4th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is intended for boys ages 7 to 15.

MVCC Pitching Coach Eddie Zakrzewski and Volunteer Assistant Jared Hensel will instruct players on throwing progressions, defensive skills, hitting stations, group instruction and sandlot games.

The cost of the baseball camp is $120 per player, with a family rate available.

Players need to bring their own equipment, which includes but is not limited to baseball gloves, helmets, bats, as well as water and snacks.

The Utica MVCC campus is located at 1101 Sherman Dr.

To register for the camp or for any additional information, contact Camp Director Zakrzewski at ezakrzewski@mvcc.edu or (315)-240-4613 or Assistant Director Hensel at jhensel@mvcc.edu or (315)-601-8854.

Recommended for you