Sunday Forestport Car Accident Still Under Investigation

FORESTPORT, N.Y. -- A two-vehicle accident in the Town of Forestport is still under investigation.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office said that on Sunday night, deputies responded to Route 28 for a two-vehicle accident.
Officers said that Stephen Mullally, 70, of North Chili, was driving northbound on Route 28 when he crossed the double-yellow line into the southbound lane. He struck an oncoming vehicle.
The car traveling southbound was operated by Sarah Scouten of Forestport, who had three additional passengers.
All parties involved in the accident were taken to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Forestport Fire, Star Ambulance and Old Forge Ambulance assisted officers.