Sunflower Fields in Rome Will Open Again for Another Year

ROME, N.Y. -- Wagner Farm announced that it will be bringing back the much-anticipated sunflower fields at Old Oneida Road in Rome.
The decision of whether to have the sunflower fields this year was up in the air, according to farm owner Ronald Wagner. Last year, he announced that he'd be downsizing his farm after 30 years in business.
With the downsize, the sunflower field, which is operated by volunteers and Wagner's hard work planting seeds, was questionable.
Wagner said that the operation that he had on the farm for the last few decades has now become, what he calls, hobby farming.
In addition to the Wagner Farm Sunflower Fields, Wagner grows grains, some produce and has homemade items like jams, jellies and popcorn.
These aspects of his hobby farm he's able to do with little help.
When Wagner announced the farm's downsizing on Facebook a while back, many of the comments asked about the future of the Wagner Farm Sunflower Fields.
The field is a costly venture for a hobby farmer, especially since Wagner has planted seeds at various times to keep flowers blooming until Labor Day.
"As long as I can afford the payments," Wagner said, "I'll keep the hobby scale."
To ensure this year's crop wouldn't wither without viewers, Wagner asked the Sunflower Field fans if they'd be willing to pay for a season pass.
To date, Wagner has received 600 season passes, ensuring the field could see another year.
Opening day at the Wagner Farm Sunflower Fields is this Saturday, July 29. It's open daily from 10 a.m. until dusk.
Wagner hopes that by having three planting times in an over 12-acre field, it will keep sunflowers blooming until Labor Day.
The cost is $10 per person.
Below are a few facts about the Wagner Farm Sunflower Fields.
Wagner Farm is located at 5841 Old Oneida Rd. in Rome.