SUNY announces a two-week, no-fee application period

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The State University of New York (SUNY) announced Tuesday a two-week, no-fee application period.
SUNY dropped all application fees for all campuses, in an effort to make the process more accessible. Prospective students can apply to a maximum of five schools with no fees. This will save students up to $250.
“Waiving application fees provides yet another incentive for prospective students to seek out academic opportunities without the barriers that so often discourage them from pursuing higher education. An application fee should not be the deal breaker that prevents an individual from pursuing the many benefits of a higher education. At SUNY, we are always striving to create opportunities to make college more affordable and accessible for every learner and will continue to do so," SUNY Interim Chancellor, Deborah F. Stanley said.
The no-fee application period runs until Nov. 6, but SUNY also has additional fee waivers for 60% of high school seniors, as well as students in foster care, those with military connections and low-income students. These students can apply to up to seven schools for free at any time during the year. This can save students up to $350.
SUNY will also be launching a new option for students living out of state in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Illinois, and California. These students will have a match option for all SUNY school applications. This will begin in the fall of 2023.
