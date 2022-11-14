SUNY Morrisville offering first master's degree in Food and Agri-business in 2023

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. — SUNY Morrisville announced its first master’s degree in Food & Agri-business (FAB), Monday.
The two-year degree is a fully online program designed for those who want careers in the food system industry, designed to help solve the problems within the food businesses. That could be managers, farmers, policy analysts, food and fiber entrepreneurs, and many other careers.
Students will gain skills and knowledge that will allow them to have a job almost anywhere within the food system
“The program will provide graduates who are equipped with the tools to solve the tremendous challenges facing food systems that promote safe, secure and sustainable practices for an ever-growing global demand,” Assistant Professor of Agri-business, Scott Colby said.
The program will officially start in fall 2023. To learn more about the degree visit the SUNY Morrisville website.