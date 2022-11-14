 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area
Tuesday evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing
rain and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the
event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across
the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

SUNY Morrisville offering first master's degree in Food and Agri-business in 2023

  • 0
SUNY Morrisville

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. — SUNY Morrisville announced its first master’s degree in Food & Agri-business (FAB), Monday.

The two-year degree is a fully online program designed for those who want careers in the food system industry, designed to help solve the problems within the food businesses. That could be managers, farmers, policy analysts, food and fiber entrepreneurs, and many other careers. 

Students will gain skills and knowledge that will allow them to have a job almost anywhere within the food system

“The program will provide graduates who are equipped with the tools to solve the tremendous challenges facing food systems that promote safe, secure and sustainable practices for an ever-growing global demand,” Assistant Professor of Agri-business, Scott Colby said. 

The program will officially start in fall 2023. To learn more about the degree visit the SUNY Morrisville website

 

