ONEONTA, N.Y. – SUNY Oneonta is hosting a documentary called “Utica: The Last Refuge” on Oct. 26, in collaboration with Hartwick College and the Otsego Refugee Resettlement Coalition.
The documentary takes place in Utica and tells the story of a Sudanese family of four, who arrives at the Syracuse Airport after 6-years in an Ethipopian refugee camp.
With help from Utica’s, Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees, the family worked to create a new life.
According to event co-organizer and Associate Professor of Political Science, at SUNY Oneonta, Brett Heindl, the film had several goals. One was to put a human face to refugees who are displaced around the world, the second was to help SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College students connect and learn, about an issue that is a big part of the region. The last goal was to help build awareness of the Otsego Refugee Resettlement Coalition and all the work they do.
All of this effort is an attempt to create a place for refugees to call home in Otsego County.
The Oneonta Public Transit has modified their bus route for the event in an effort to make the film more accessible to students and city residents. Busses will drive to all Hartwick stops beginning at 5:10 p.m. and add pickup at the bus shelter outside SUNY Oneonta’s, Morris Conference Center at 8:45 p.m.