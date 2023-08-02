SUNY Oneonta Ranked as One of the 'Best Colleges in America'

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- SUNY Oneonta has been named one of the Best Colleges in America by Money.com.
The publication used to do a numerical ranking of schools, but this year, they switched to a five-star rating system, highlighting schools where the cost of tuition is likely to pay off.
SUY Oneonta was one of just five schools in the SUY system to receive a 4.5-star rating.
“We’re thrilled to be recognized as one of Money’s Best Colleges in America,” SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle said. “This is a ringing endorsement that SUNY Oneonta’s education is not only affordable, but exceptional. Our excellent graduation rates, extensive experiential learning opportunities, investment in scholarships and successful alumni are points of pride, and this recognition showcases our commitment to making a low-cost, high-quality college education accessible.”
The university's graduation rate is well above the national average as well.
"SUNY Oneonta is committed to making college affordable through merit- and need-based scholarships for new first-year and transfer students, and that support extends throughout a student’s time at Oneonta, with a variety of additional grants and scholarships available for valuable experiential learning opportunities such as study abroad, faculty-led trips, internships and research. In 2022-23, SUNY Oneonta awarded $6.1 million in scholarships, and 90% of first-year students received financial assistance," a release stated.