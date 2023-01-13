SUNY Oneonta selects new provost and vice president for academic affairs

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- SUNY Oneonta has selected Dr. Enrique Morales-Diaz for the position of provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Dr. Morales-Díaz is currently the assistant provost for Westfield State University in Massachusetts and will start his new position on March 13.
“I am grateful and honored to join the SUNY Oneonta community as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. I have always strived to be open and communicative, and collaborative and inclusive in decision-making, and these are qualities I will bring to this role. I look forward to engaging with the faculty, staff and students to contribute to the excellent ongoing work of fostering a campus community that promotes and emphasizes student success,” Dr. Morales-Díaz said.
Dr. Morales-Díaz comes to SUNY Oneonta with an impressive resume. He served as Westfield’s chair of the Department of Language & Culture Studies, acting chair of the Department of Ethnic & Gender Studies, interim dean of faculty and acting associate dean of education, among many more accomplishments. He also holds a Ph.D. in Hispanic Studies from the University at Albany as well as an M.A. in Latin American & Caribbean Studies and an M.A. in Hispanic Studies from the school. He earned his B.A. in Spanish and Latin American Studies at SUNY Brockport and is now finishing his doctoral thesis in Higher Education Administration at Northeastern University.
He does have ties already with Oneonta, in fact Dr. Morales-Díaz started his career in Oneonta back in 2000, as a teaching fellow and faculty member at Hartwick College. He also taught courses at SUNY Oneonta.