SUNY Oneonta to be designated a university instead of college

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Starting in January of 2023, SUNY Oneonta will be designated a university instead of a college.
The change comes after regulations through the New York State Board of Regents shifted, relating to the number of graduate-level degrees a school must have to qualify.
SUNY Oneonta has at least three master's degrees in agriculture, biological sciences, business, education, engineering, fine arts, health professions, humanities, physical sciences or social sciences, which allows them to qualify.
The change will not affect how SUNY Oneonta operates, its logo or its mission but its official name will change from 'State University of New York College at Oneonta' to 'State University of New York at Oneonta.'
The school says the change "showcases their commitment to progress and more accurately reflects the structure and rigor of their distinguished academic offerings."