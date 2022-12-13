SUNY Poly announces new Officer in Charge, Dr. Andrew Russell

UTICA, N.Y. -- Effective Thursday, Dr. Andrew L. Russell has been appointed, Officer in Charge of SUNY Polytechnic Institute by the SUNY Interim Chancellor, Deborah Stanley following Dr. Tod Laursen's two-year tenure as Acting President.
“SUNY Poly is globally recognized for its academic programs which are targeted to provide students with the experiential skills to thrive in some of the most in-demand careers, and I am honored that Chancellor Stanley, with the SUNY Board of Trustees, have entrusted me to serve as this institution’s Officer in Charge. In this capacity I not only look forward to working with SUNY Poly’s talented faculty, staff, students, and alumni, but I am also eager to collaborate closely with our governmental and industrial partners to further build upon this institution’s legacy of economic empowerment and community engagement as we seek to move SUNY Poly forward,” Russell said.
Dr, Russell has many accomplishments that qualify him for the role including, serving as SUNY Poly dean and professor of History for the College of Arts & Sciences. He has also administered 11 undergraduate and graduate programs with the college.
Dr. Russell has many other accomplishments that have led him to this position with SUNY Poly.
“We are delighted Dr. Russell will become the Officer in Charge at SUNY Polytechnic Institute. His years of leadership as Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences have highlighted his ability to provide a steady hand to enable student academic success. In this new role, Dr. Russell will also further advance exciting research opportunities while he undoubtedly provides strong reassurance that the institution will continue to progress and serve our community and New York State,” RoAnn Destiti, SUNY Poly Institute College Council Chair said.
Chancellor Stanley has also launched a national search for a permanent president for SUNY Poly's Utica campus.