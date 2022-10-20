SUNY Poly held a career Thursday

UTICA, N.Y. – SUNY Poly held a career fair for their students, in the wildcat field house Thursday.
Students put on their professional wear and brought their resumes so they could make the rounds in the gym, while talking to business representatives.
The event was only a networking opportunity, but also a bit of a wildcat reunion and a chance for students to map out their futures.
The school had 90 employees come out for the fair and say that many of their alumni made it back for the event as well.
The President of SUNY Poly, Dr. Tod Laursen says, thanks to the cutting edge education SUNY Poly students receive, in programs like Game Design, Information Studies and Engineering, students are placed pretty quickly in a wide variety of fields.