SUNY Poly officially dedicates "The Kevin Grimmer Court at the Campus Center"

MARCY, NY - For 37 years the SUNY Poly Wildcat athletic program had one of the most dedicated athletic directors this area has ever seen. Kevin Grimmer.
Grimmer also served as the head coach of the men's basketball team, retiring in 2021. This past December he was diagnosed with ALS.
Saturday, Grimmer returned to the sidelines where he used to coach, and was greeted by a standing ovation. A sea of red Grimmer t- shirts, with the number 44 on them, filled the stands as family, friends, and former players gathered at the Wildcat Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where the school renamed the court where his teams played the “Kevin Grimmer court at the Campus Center”.
The shirts were sold at Hamilton College, where Grimmer wore number 44, to raise money for ALS.
"This was a fantastic opportunity for us to be able to acknowledge those many, many, years of dedicated service,” said current SUNY Poly Athletics Director Megan Valentine. “Quite frankly it's an opportunity for people in the community to give their respects to him as well, and say thank you for all that he's done."
Grimmer, along with the 2009-2010 SUNY men’s basketball team that he coached, were inducted into the Wildcat Hall of Fame during Saturday’s ceremonies.