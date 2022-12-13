SUNY Poly School of Nanoscience and Technology possibly merging under one roof in Albany

MARCY, N.Y -- The future of SUNY Poly School of Nanoscience and Technology in Marcy may be up in the air, while the school will not confirm anything yet, the Albany County Executive, Dan McCoy tweeted about the school merging to be under one roof in Albany.
McCoy's Tweet read:
"Exciting news as we learn that the Utica Campus of SUNY Polytechnic Institute will soon be merged back under one roof in Albany. This consolidation is another important step at the Capital Region continues to be a nationwide leader in nanoscale science and tech. advancement."
Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente Jr. responded saying:
"This coming from a county that didn't include semiconductors in its economic development plan. It's a sad day when one region takes pleasure in another's loss."
McCoy then deleted his tweet, posting a clarification, removing the name Utica and announcing a re-consolidation.
Back in January, Governor Kathy Hochul proposed that the schools re-unify The School of Nanoscience and Technology in her state of the state address, though she never explained what that meant.
