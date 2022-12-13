 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches and ice accumulations up to
around two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high
as 35 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben, Schuyler,
Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan
counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and ice amounts will vary greatly
depending on location and elevation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Winter
storm warnings could be issued as the storm gets closer and
confidence increases.


&&

SUNY Poly School of Nanoscience and Technology possibly merging under one roof in Albany

  • Updated
  • 0

Future of SUNY Poly

MARCY, N.Y -- The future of SUNY Poly School of Nanoscience and Technology in Marcy may be up in the air, while the school will not confirm anything yet, the Albany County Executive, Dan McCoy tweeted about the school merging to be under one roof in Albany.

McCoy's Tweet read:

"Exciting news as we learn that the Utica Campus of SUNY Polytechnic Institute will soon be merged back under one roof in Albany. This consolidation is another important step at the Capital Region continues to be a nationwide leader in nanoscale science and tech. advancement."

Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente Jr. responded saying:

"This coming from a county that didn't include semiconductors in its economic development plan. It's a sad day when one region takes pleasure in another's loss."

McCoy then deleted his tweet, posting a clarification, removing the name Utica and announcing a re-consolidation.

Back in January, Governor Kathy Hochul proposed that the schools re-unify The School of Nanoscience and Technology in her state of the state address, though she never explained what that meant.

NEWSChannel 2 will have updates as soon as they become available.

Recommended for you