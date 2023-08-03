SUNY Poly Sees Bright Future as CNSE Move to Albany is Complete

MARCY, NY (WKTV) - This week, SUNY Polytechnic Institute completed the necessary steps to transfer the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering to SUNY Albany.
The transition started in December of 2022 and received pushback from local politicians and others in the Mohawk Valley region.
Now that the move to place the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE) under the umbrella of Albany rather than the Marcy campus is complete, school officials say it will benefit SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Marcy.
"There was a lot of controversy over the last couple of years," said SUNY Polytechnic Institute Officer-in-Charge Andrew Russell.
"SUNY Poly had a lot of political overtones that were beyond local control here. What's happened since December is that SUNY Poly hasn't been told what we want to be, we are asked what we want to be," Russell said.
That change is evident by what's going on at the campus today, and will happen on the campus in the near future.
Officials say with more local control, there will be more local community involvement.
"We feel like we are in control of our own destiny," Russell said. "We're bringing new employees, new faculty, new students; it's a breath of fresh air."
New life, like Professor Margarita Orlova, who started at SUNY Poly in 2022 and spent her summer mentoring two students on a project to study the human health stressors on honeybee colonies and how they impact the communication in bee colonies.
"It is meaningful for me to do this work at SUNY Poly because as far as I know, there are no other entomologists at SUNY Poly," Orlova said.
One of her student partners, a senior at SUNY Poly, chose the Marcy campus over one in Boston and one in Albany.
Darnell Weaver said he's happy with the new doors it's opened for him.
"I'm usually interested in genetics," Weaver said.
He broadened his horizons with the broadened horizons the school offered.
"This has been a highlight for my college career," Weaver said.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said, "Now that transfer of the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering is officially complete, we can focus on SUNY Poly's vision of becoming the nation's premier public polytechnic institute."
The move that places Nano under Albany's umbrella doesn't remove Nano from the Marcy campus.
"As part of our program in the college of engineering there's a pretty significant Nano focus, semiconductor focus," Russell said. "We have a Nano minor. We have companies like Danfoss and Wolfspeed across the road and others coming into the area like Micron in Syracuse. We work with them every day to make sure our programs fit their needs."
Other local community needs include outreach in area schools. Now that all programs at SUNY Poly are operating locally, the school can spend more time working with local partners and in the local community.
"With its search for a permanent president, SUNY POLY is solidifying its mission to foster workforce outcomes for students in the Mohawk Valley and beyond, and will continue to feed the pipeline of our region's high-tech industry," Picente said.
"The next steps are going to be pretty exciting," Russell said. "This fall, we will see the appointment of a permanent president for SUNY Poly, which will replace the role that I have now. We are going to see a lot of cool news about big research grants, including a seven-figure award that one of our faculty members have gotten."
Russell would not elaborate on that grant, but will let us in on it when the time is right.