SUNY Poly's College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering may re-unify with University at Albany

SUNY Poly 10 p.m. update

UTICA, N.Y. -- It appears that Governor Hochul's wish to re-unify SUNY Poly's College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering with the University at Albany, could be coming to fruition. Information released to the public about that process started with a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Albany County Executive, Dan McCoy tweeted about the school merging.

McCoy's Tweet read:

"Exciting news as we learn that the Utica Campus of SUNY Polytechnic Institute will soon be merged back under one roof in Albany. This consolidation is another important step at the Capital Region continues to be a nationwide leader in nanoscale science and tech. advancement."

Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente Jr. responded saying:

"This coming from a county that didn't include semiconductors in its economic development plan. It's a sad day when one region takes pleasure in another's loss."

McCoy then deleted his tweet, posting a clarification, removing the name Utica and announcing a re-consolidation.

So what does the future hold for SUNY Poly? It would seem there are more questions than answers at this point, but the County Executive says it's not over and that they will continue to fight this through legislation and the state budget process.

In a statement from the SUNY Board of Trustees, they said:

"With Board approval today, the process of transferring the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering has been initiated. SUNY Poly is authorized to create a robust strategic plan along with local stakeholders to strengthen the future of SUNY Poly Utica without CNSE. And, University at Albany will develop a plan to effectuate the transfer of CNSE to UAlbany, to be completed no later than December 2023."

