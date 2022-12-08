SUNY Polytech receives $750,000 to support students in completing degrees

UTICA, N.Y. -- SUNY Polytechnic Institute announced Thursday, they have received $750,000 in funding to support students with completing their degrees.
The funding comes from the National Science Foundation Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program.
“This program will immediately produce recognizable results as it supports engineering-focused students with scholarships. But also longer-term, it will lead to the establishment of an important, replicable model for enabling student success across a number of degree programs, as the institute continues to focus on the ways it can support the needs of New York State’s advanced workforce,” SUNY Poly Acting President, Dr. Tod A. Laursen said.
The funding will be used to provide scholarships and programmatic support to about 20 undergraduate students. Scholarships will be given to first-year and transfer students beginning in the fall of 2024. The program will also focus on internships and hands-on undergraduate research.
Students will also have access to specialized programming, mathematical preparation, faculty mentorships and funding for professional development.