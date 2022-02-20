Suny Potsdam student dies from gunshot wound; man faces murder charge

POTSDAM, N.Y. - A Massena man is facing a murder charge following an investigation into a woman's death in Potsdam late Friday evening.
Police were called to the scene after a report of a woman lying on the side of the road of College Park Road around 6 p.m. Responding officers identified the woman as 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell of Patterson. Howell was rushed to Canton Potsdam Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.
Police say 31-year-old Michael Snow of Massena is charged with Murder in the second degree. Snow was arraigned in the town of Potsdam court and was remanded to St. Lawrence County Jail with no bail.
A statement released by SUNY POTSDAM said it was “deeply saddened” to share that the victim of the shooting was a student at the school’s Crane School of Music who was in the Class of 2022.