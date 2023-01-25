SUNY receives additional funding to help expand healthcare degree programs

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The State University of New York announced Wednesday, over $1.4 million has been given to help expand healthcare degree programs for students.
The money came from the Nursing Emergency Training Fund which is part of an effort to increase the state’s healthcare workforce by 20% in a five-year time frame. Back in May, more than $3.2 million was awarded to 16 campuses to help increase nursing program enrollment capacity. With this added funding, 2,500 spots will be created.
“Nurses are essential to ensuring and safeguarding the health and welfare of all New Yorkers, but the profession is facing a significant labor shortage—particularly in the aftermath of the Covid crisis. SUNY campuses are working to make it easier for more students to pursue this noble profession, and these awards will help make that goal a reality. I extend my congratulations to our campus awardees for developing crucial initiatives to bolster their enrollment capacity, and I thank the Governor and legislators for investing in SUNY and making essential opportunities like this possible for our students and the next generation of healthcare heroes,” SUNY Chancellor, John B. King said.
All SUNY campuses that have a nursing program were able to apply for one-time grants of up to $250,000 from the fund.