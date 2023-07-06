 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Oneida
and north central Madison Counties through 315 PM EDT...

At 230 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Canastota, or near Oneida, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Oneida, Lenox, Verona, Canastota, Sherrill, Vernon, Oneida
Castle, Wampsville and New London.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 33 and 34.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

'Super-Powered Saturday' Focuses on the History of Electricity with Family-Friendly Activities

  • Updated
  • 0
Electricity

AP

UTICA, N.Y. -- The New York Power Authority's John S. Dyson New York Energy Zone plans to host a free community event featuring family-friendly activities.

Super-Powered Saturday is Saturday, July 22. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the surrounding grounds of the New York Energy Zone, which is located next to the Utica Zoo.

The New York Energy Zone is a hands-on science center that guides guests through electricity from the past all the way to the future of electricity. It will have 40 interactive exhibits and a 3D movie.

Along with the exhibits, the event will feature arts and crafts activities, bounce houses, a touch-a-truck exhibit, an electric vehicle ride, a drive station and safety presentations.

Local police, fire, construction trucks and military and first responder vehicles will be on display at the event.

For more information, click here