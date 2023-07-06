'Super-Powered Saturday' Focuses on the History of Electricity with Family-Friendly Activities

UTICA, N.Y. -- The New York Power Authority's John S. Dyson New York Energy Zone plans to host a free community event featuring family-friendly activities.
Super-Powered Saturday is Saturday, July 22. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the surrounding grounds of the New York Energy Zone, which is located next to the Utica Zoo.
The New York Energy Zone is a hands-on science center that guides guests through electricity from the past all the way to the future of electricity. It will have 40 interactive exhibits and a 3D movie.
Along with the exhibits, the event will feature arts and crafts activities, bounce houses, a touch-a-truck exhibit, an electric vehicle ride, a drive station and safety presentations.
Local police, fire, construction trucks and military and first responder vehicles will be on display at the event.
