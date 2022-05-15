Supermarket shooter sought Black neighborhood, official says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Sunday that federal agents interviewed the parents of the white 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket and served multiple search warrants.
The 18-year-old gunman who authorities say killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had previously threatened a shooting at his high school and was sent for mental health treatment.
A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that Payton Gendron had appeared on the radar of police last year after he threatened to carry out a shooting at Susquehanna High School around the time of graduation.
New York State Police said troopers were called to the Conklin school on June 8, 2021, for a report that a 17-year-old student had made threatening statements.
Police said the student was taken into custody under a state mental health law and taken to a hospital for an evaluation.
Officials who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity said Payton Gendron’s parents were cooperating with investigators.
Federal authorities were still working to confirm the authenticity of a 180-page manifesto that was posted online, which detailed the plot and identified Gendron by name as the gunman, the official said.
Authorities say the shooting was motivated by racial hatred. Gendron was arraigned late Saturday.