Suspect accused of stabbing one woman in the eye, another in the head in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. - A Utica man is in custody following a double stabbing on the 1300 block of Oswego Street, according to Utica Police.
Officers responded to the call around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Police say 42-year-old Carlos Slone, of Utica, stabbed two women; one in the eye, the other in the back of the head.
Both victims were rushed to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center for emergency care.
The victim who suffered the eye injury was transported to a Syracuse-area hospital for more intensive care.
Witnesses on-scene told Utica Police the suspect, Slone, had fled into an upstairs apartment.
Officers were able to go to the apartment and make contact with Slone, who was taken into custody without incident.
Slone was transported to the Utica Police Department and charged with:
- First-degree assault
- Second-degree assault
- 2 counts of criminal possession of a weapon
The investigation is ongoing at this time.