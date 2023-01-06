Suspect charged following Monday's Linwood Place Standoff

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department charged 51-year-old Kyaw Moe OO of Utica on Friday, following a stand-off that occurred Monday on Linwood Place.
Police responded to the 1100 block of Linwood around 12:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a domestic incident involving a man with a knife and shotgun. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence where the man was located and secured the interior. They then tried negotiating with the suspect who repeatedly made threats of harming himself and his wife. Community members tried to assist with negotiations as well but were unsuccessful.
Officers then attempted to speak with him through the window as a distraction, allowing the METRO SWAT to enter. Members of SWAT were able to break through the door and retrieve the suspect. He was then taken into custody and the female was taken to a safe location.
Following the arrest, the suspect was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation. On Friday, his care was turned back over to Utica Police.
Kyaw Moe OO was charged with Unlawful Imprisonment, Criminal Contempt, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Menacing.