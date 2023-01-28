Suspicious package investigated at Vernon apartment

VERNON, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious package found on a porch of an apartment building in the Village of Vernon.
On Friday just before midnight, Vernon Police and sheriff deputies were called to Vernon Apartments, located at 5233 East Seneca Street in the Village of Vernon for a suspicious package located on the porch to one of the apartments.
Deputies secured the area.
Due to the nature of the item on the porch, they requested the New York State Police Bomb Technicians to respond to the scene to deem the item safe.
The item was deemed safe and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.